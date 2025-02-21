Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $266,000 Position in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EMM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 1.03% of Global X Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 139,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMM opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.96. Global X Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $29.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.59.

Global X Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Global X Emerging Markets ETF (EMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in stocks of emerging market companies of all sizes that are believed to be future leaders within their respective markets. EMM was launched on Sep 24, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

