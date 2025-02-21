Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $301,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 206.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 166,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 112,039 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 304,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 94,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck BDC Income ETF alerts:

VanEck BDC Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIZD opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.57. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $17.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58.

About VanEck BDC Income ETF

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIZD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck BDC Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.