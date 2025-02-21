Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $336,000 Position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,656,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,850,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 335,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,316,000 after acquiring an additional 24,874 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMEE opened at $61.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.21. JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.95 and a fifty-two week high of $66.89.

About JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (JMEE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of small- and mid-cap US stocks and REITs. The fund uses a proprietary selection and weighting criteria, aiming to modestly outperform the total return of the S&P 1000 Index.

