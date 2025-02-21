Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 14.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 821,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 103,023 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 22.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $29.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.42.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 3.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

