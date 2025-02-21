Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 18,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 30,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, February 10th. Argus upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Shares of NLY stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.78. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.52. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.98%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 163.52%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

