Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC lifted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $277,000.

Shares of FIXD opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

