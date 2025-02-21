Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URA. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 16.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 14.1% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X Uranium ETF by 30.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 10,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA purchased a new position in Global X Uranium ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,879,000.

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

URA opened at $27.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. Global X Uranium ETF has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.33 and a 200 day moving average of $28.63.

About Global X Uranium ETF

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

