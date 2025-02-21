Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $810,000. FCG Investment Co acquired a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in PayPal by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.97 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.55.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

