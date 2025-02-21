TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.99 and last traded at $15.90. 3,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

TC Bancshares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57.

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.