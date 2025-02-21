Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TDY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 44,457.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,372,000 after purchasing an additional 73,799 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $503,338,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $19,310,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,040,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $893,219,000 after purchasing an additional 37,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 217.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 53,819 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,554,000 after purchasing an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teledyne Technologies

In other news, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,745 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.34, for a total transaction of $2,920,413.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,383.08. The trade was a 53.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 2,025 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.25, for a total value of $968,456.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,272,663.75. The trade was a 3.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,386,864 over the last three months. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $538.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TDY opened at $501.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $484.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $522.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.