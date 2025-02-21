Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Cut by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,356 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,248.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 199,229 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $52,124,000 after buying an additional 184,459 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Tesla by 12.1% in the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 12,597 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its position in Tesla by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 117,457 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,593,000 after purchasing an additional 43,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 309,382 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $80,944,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 173.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Glj Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.86 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,716. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

