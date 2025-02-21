Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s 9th Largest Position

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 2.0% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in Tesla were worth $6,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,367,000. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 6,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.50.

Tesla Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.43. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

