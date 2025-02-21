Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s 8th Largest Position

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,055,133 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up 1.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Tesla were worth $426,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after acquiring an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $262,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. RAM Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,232 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $354.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 173.73, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.14 and a 200 day moving average of $311.43.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Phillip Securities cut Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.