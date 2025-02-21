The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 6,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 6,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $87.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $87.20 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $52.64 and a 1 year high of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 32.36%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.