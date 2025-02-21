The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of The Campbell Soup Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Campbell Soup Company has a fifty-two week low of $36.92 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81.

Campbell Soup Increases Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 23.79%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Campbell Soup Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on CPB. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Campbell Soup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total transaction of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,486.90. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

