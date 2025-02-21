The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $349.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $351.44 and a 200-day moving average of $365.20. The firm has a market cap of $88.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $282.09 and a twelve month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 74.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 27.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Zelman & Associates raised Sherwin-Williams to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

