Truist Financial Corp Acquires 2,200 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.27% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $12,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 349,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 52,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $48.94 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $51.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.90.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.