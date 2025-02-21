Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 316.7% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG opened at $145.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.63 and a fifty-two week high of $146.99.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.