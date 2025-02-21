Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $288.08 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.30 and a 200 day moving average of $240.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.