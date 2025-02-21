Truist Financial Corp Boosts Stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,814 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in SAP were worth $14,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in SAP by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 129 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SAP in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in SAP by 104.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.
SAP Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $288.08 on Friday. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $293.70. The stock has a market cap of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 100.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $265.30 and a 200 day moving average of $240.60.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.83.
About SAP
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
