Truist Financial Corp Has $11.64 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $11,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SMH opened at $257.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.19. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $193.72 and a 12 month high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.0713 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

