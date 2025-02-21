Truist Financial Corp Has $12.07 Million Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.36% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $12,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10,066.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 772,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after buying an additional 765,225 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2,162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 382,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after purchasing an additional 365,499 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,607,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,203,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,037,000 after purchasing an additional 100,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

SLYG opened at $92.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.66 and its 200-day moving average is $92.85. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $81.03 and a 1-year high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

