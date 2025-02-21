Truist Financial Corp Has $12.59 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,573 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,863 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $12,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,393,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axecap Investments LLC bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,975,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.40, for a total value of $372,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,980.80. This represents a 23.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total transaction of $266,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $6,026,879.65. This represents a 4.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,256,367. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.47 and a 200 day moving average of $125.63. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.68. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.13 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.22. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.98%.

PHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $146.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $162.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.86.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

