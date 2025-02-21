Truist Financial Corp Has $12.83 Million Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 506,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,169,649 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $86,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 22.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMT opened at $26.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $719.04 million, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $24.44 and a twelve month high of $28.22.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $1.2401 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -59.90%.

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

