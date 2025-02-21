Truist Financial Corp Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 96,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $14,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.43.

KKR stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.91. The company has a market capitalization of $119.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

