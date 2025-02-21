Truist Financial Corp Has $14.57 Million Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 306,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 28,529 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Corning were worth $14,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 202.4% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $55.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 193.10%.

In other news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.92, for a total value of $1,557,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 152,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,940,852.48. This represents a 16.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total transaction of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,103,486 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

