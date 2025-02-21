Truist Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $12,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 3,000.0% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKL. TD Cowen cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,685.17.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,008.01 per share, for a total transaction of $200,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,282,049.45. The trade was a 0.20 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,855.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,791.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1,670.99. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,417.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

