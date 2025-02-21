Truist Financial Corp Purchases 34,180 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.28% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $13,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 757,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,517,000 after buying an additional 408,828 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,809,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,892,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 249.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,878,000 after buying an additional 313,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,544,000.

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $56.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.51 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $49.84 and a 52-week high of $57.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7673 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

