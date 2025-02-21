Truist Financial Corp Purchases 3,762 Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.35% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $11,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 53,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 70,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,436 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 295.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,267,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.37. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $45.46 and a one year high of $70.25.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

