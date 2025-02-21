Truist Financial Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $12,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. State Street Corp increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,177,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,913,000 after buying an additional 627,253 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Cardinal Health by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,069,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,197,000 after buying an additional 346,362 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Cardinal Health by 230.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 477,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after buying an additional 333,095 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 593,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,539,000 after buying an additional 258,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,203,000 after buying an additional 191,568 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $127.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.17 and a 12-month high of $132.84.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

