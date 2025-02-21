Truist Financial Corp Sells 10,062 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,062 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $12,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 887.5% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

STZ stock opened at $172.25 on Friday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.08). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 108.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 target price (down previously from $262.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $298.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other news, Director William T. Giles bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.39 per share, with a total value of $186,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $272,688.57. The trade was a 215.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

