Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,757 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 274,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,757 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,123,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,863,000 after acquiring an additional 551,980 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 325,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,576,000. Finally, Rogco LP lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Rogco LP now owns 1,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Veritas upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TRP stock opened at $45.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. The company has a market cap of $47.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $50.37.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. TC Energy had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 11.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.68%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

