Truist Financial Corp Sells 12,312 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,212,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,312 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $238,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $492.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.60 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $102.88 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 50.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bernstein Bank lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on XOM

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.