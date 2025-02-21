Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,613 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of F5 worth $13,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in F5 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in F5 by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 news, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,876.50. This trade represents a 29.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.06, for a total value of $1,969,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,836,915.82. This trade represents a 4.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,574 shares of company stock worth $3,455,057 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $304.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.06. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.95 and a 200 day moving average of $239.96.

F5 announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to reacquire up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on F5 from $262.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on F5 from $257.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

