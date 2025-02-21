Truist Financial Corp Sells 37,980 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,980 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $11,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. CWM LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 44,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 292.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,235,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,378 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.83. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $73.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.73.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

