Truist Financial Corp Sells 4,026 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 188,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Amphenol by 89.5% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth $113,828,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,534,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,496,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,880 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 151.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,210,672 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $144,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,298 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Amphenol by 157.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,932,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $125,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $52.10 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.46%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

