Truist Financial Corp Sells 5,869 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $11,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 305.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 292,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,642,000 after purchasing an additional 50,360 shares during the period. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,640 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10,225.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 278,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 275,975 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $116.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.04. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $94.91 and a 52-week high of $124.89.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

