Truist Financial Corp Sells 77,982 Shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (BATS:QJUN – Free Report) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,982 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June were worth $12,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QJUN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $205,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June in the third quarter worth $261,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 23.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June by 47.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Shares of QJUN stock opened at $29.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $368.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.79.

About FT Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – June (QJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

