Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,890 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $11,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 5T Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $821,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 70,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 15,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day moving average of $127.90. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $108.40 and a 12 month high of $134.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.408 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

