Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 212,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,429 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in National Grid were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in National Grid in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in National Grid during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in National Grid by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Get National Grid alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on NGG shares. StockNews.com downgraded National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

National Grid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGG opened at $61.00 on Friday. National Grid plc has a 12-month low of $55.13 and a 12-month high of $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.56.

About National Grid

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.