Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH Acquires 51,569 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 51,569 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 8.9% of Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its holdings in Apple by 44.6% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 76,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,111,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 4.9% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 545,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,951,000 after purchasing an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 91,668 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 118,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Loop Capital cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.52.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $245.83 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $240.52 and its 200-day moving average is $232.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.97, for a total transaction of $24,997,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 389,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,474,301.68. This trade represents a 20.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.