United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,412 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $14,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus upped their price objective on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Baird R W raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $985.00 to $835.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $694.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $733.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $769.42. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.48 and a 12-month high of $896.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. Research analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.93 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.48%.

United Rentals Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.