Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 16,235 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 126,025.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

HST opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.47. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HST

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Brazil, and Canada. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.