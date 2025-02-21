Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.10% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $12,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tudor Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 73 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOG opened at $382.15 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $285.24 and a 1 year high of $386.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $375.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.