Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $5,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRT. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jan Van Dokkum sold 38,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.39, for a total value of $5,271,064.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,750. This trade represents a 60.72 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 86,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $11,353,152.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,549.57. The trade was a 81.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRT. Mizuho upped their target price on Vertiv from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vertiv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Vertiv from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.57.

Shares of VRT stock opened at $104.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.27. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 69.69% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

