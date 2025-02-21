Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Solventum were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Solventum during the third quarter valued at about $125,488,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in Solventum by 32.9% during the third quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,126,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,676 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,948,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Solventum by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 659,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,902,000 after buying an additional 431,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 4,765.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 319,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,284,000 after acquiring an additional 313,058 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SOLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Solventum from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Solventum in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solventum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.29.

Solventum Stock Up 0.6 %

SOLV opened at $74.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.95. Solventum Co. has a 52 week low of $47.16 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

About Solventum

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

