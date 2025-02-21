Vontobel Holding Ltd. Has $330,000 Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,211 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,818 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 24,669 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 228.9% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,222 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the fourth quarter worth about $12,406,000.

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $173.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Abercrombie & Fitch presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.25.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE ANF opened at $103.07 on Friday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $102.07 and a 52 week high of $196.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.06.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. This represents a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,800. The trade was a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock worth $2,631,741 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

(Free Report)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.