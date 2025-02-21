Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 11,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.24 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IFF shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

