Vontobel Holding Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 75.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,460 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 94 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $252.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of -116.36 and a beta of 0.35. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.12.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $296.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.48.

Insider Transactions at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 1,548 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.67, for a total value of $389,585.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,017,271.63. The trade was a 11.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 967 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.17, for a total transaction of $246,749.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,003.62. This represents a 2.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,356 shares of company stock worth $22,498,551 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

