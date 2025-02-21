Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 70 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $7,432,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 125,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,574,000 after buying an additional 15,840 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,716,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,387 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $372.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $350.00 price target (down from $378.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.17.
Shares of MOH opened at $291.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $262.32 and a twelve month high of $423.92.
Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.74 by ($0.69). Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 2.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.37 EPS for the current year.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
