W.A.G payment solutions (LON:WPS) Stock Price Down 3.6% – Should You Sell?

W.A.G payment solutions plc (LON:WPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.60 ($0.81) and last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.81). 48,160 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 197,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66 ($0.84).

W.A.G payment solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £534.88 million, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 76.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 77.27.

W.A.G payment solutions Company Profile

Eurowag was founded in 1995 and is a leading technology company and an important partner to Europe’s commercial road transport industry, with a purpose to make it clean, fair and efficient.Eurowag enables trucking companies to successfully transition to a low carbon, digital future by harnessing all mission critical data, insights and payment and financing transactions into a single ecosystem and connects their operations seamless before a journey, on the road and postdelivery.

